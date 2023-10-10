‘Gas station heroin’ seized from Central Florida businesses, state agents say

A branded bottle of Tianeptine, a non-FDA approved drug Florida officials say is commonly known as 'gas station heroin'. Photo from the Florida Attorney General's Office.

ORLANDO, Fla. – State inspectors seized nearly 2,000 packages of potentially harmful substances sold in several Florida gas stations, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

During a multi-day sweep of dozens of businesses, 1,272 units of THC-O and 653 packages of Tianeptine were seized or placed under a stop-sale order, according to a news release from Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

THC-O products were found at the Lotto Place located along U.S. 1792 in Longwood and Tianeptine products were seized from an Orange County business called Quality Vend Services INC., the FDACS said.

In Polk County, THC-O products were found at a business called MP INVESTMENTS OF FLORIDA, the state said.

Simpson said Tianeptine is commonly referred to as “gas station heroin” and is prohibited from being sold in Florida under an emergency rule last month by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued a warning about Tianeptine being marketed as a drug that can “improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, opioid use disorder and other conditions.”

The drug has been linked to overdoses and at least five deaths, the FDA said.

Inspectors also found Tianeptine at a store in Lee County and THC-O products in Clay, Highlands, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami-Dade and Pasco counties, the release stated.

News 6 has reached out to the FDACS for more information about the locations targeted during the operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

