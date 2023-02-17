WATCH LIVE at 11:15 a.m.: Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Destin

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. David McIntosh, the president ofthe influential Club For Growth group, said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the group has invited a half dozen potential Republican candidates for the White House to its donor summit in Florida next month including DeSantis. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

DESTIN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Friday at a church in Destin.

The governor will be joined by First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Kenneth at 11:15 a.m.

The topic of discussion has not been released in advance.

This comes days after the governor proposed a ban on TikTok, along with any other application or software tied to China, on government devices as well as in public schools and universities.

