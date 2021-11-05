WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis, wife hold news conference

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning in Pinellas County.

The governor will be joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo for the news conference, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story.

The event will be held at a high school in Seminole, but it’s not known what they will discuss.

The news conference comes a day after DeSantis formally announced that Florida will present a legal challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s order mandating companies with more than 100 employees require COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers.

“The state of Florida will be joining with Georgia and Alabama as well as private plaintiffs to file suit,” DeSantis said. “This is a rule that is not consistent with the Constitution and is not legally authorized through congressional statutes. The federal government can’t just unilaterally impose medical policy under the guise of workplace regulation.”