WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. from Hilton Palm Beach Airport. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It is unknown what topic DeSantis will be addressing.

The news conference comes several days after a date was set for the Florida legislature’s special session that will focus on providing protections for workers in the state against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The session will start Nov. 15 and go no later than Nov. 19, aiming to help Floridians who have lost their jobs or can potentially lose their jobs when not complying with a mandate.

“Now you have these aggressive potential mandates, which could potentially lead to many people losing their jobs. Some have already been been terminated, and we need to provide protections,” DeSantis said during a news conference, calling for the special session.