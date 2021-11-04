WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Jacksonville.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Brad Thoburn and District Secretary Greg Evans as well as Reps. Wyman Duggan and Cord Byrd at the news conference, scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

DeSantis will speak at Cecil Airport, but it’s not known what topic the governor will address.

This news conference comes one day after DeSantis announced the next legislative session would focus on election integrity, including the creation of a separate office at the state level that would investigate election fraud.

DeSantis said the session would create a separate office that is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting election fraud, which would have law enforcement officers and investigators part of the new office.