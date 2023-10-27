These stores, activities and restaurants are offering discounts for Veterans Day

Dozens of attractions, restaurants and retailers offer discounts and freebies to active duty military members and veterans for Veterans Day. In order to claim these deals, you’ll need to have your valid military ID. For online deals, retailers often use third-party services to verify your military qualifications for discounts, like VerifyPass, ID.me and SheerID. You can also find additional online deals on those websites, too.

Many of the below places also offer year-round savings for active and retired military members; check out their websites for more information.

The Wheel at ICON Park -- Active and retired members of the U.S. military can receive 25% off admission in person to The Wheel at ICON Park with valid ID.

Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland -- Active and retired military and service personnel will receive free entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland on Saturday, November 11. Guests accompanying military members can purchase tickets for 50% off retail price.

National Parks -- On November 11, get free admission to all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex -- Each year, they thank veterans as well as active, retired, and military for their service to the country by offering complimentary admission in honor of Veterans Day. They even offer 50 percent off one-day admission for up to four guests.

ICEBAR Orlando -- Free entry to the one of a kind ICEBAR Experience!

Holland America Line -- They offer special pricing for military members including an onboard credit.

Gatorland -- They offer all active and retired USA Military receive free single-day admission at Gatorland year-round when they present their military I.D. at Gatorland admissions! Accompanying family members receive 20% off single-day admission.

Fun Spot America -- US Military service members and veterans receive up to 4 Single Day Fun passes for $25+tax each. Once you reach the ticket window, mention that you’d like to receive your Military purchase price.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens -- Along with VyStar Credit Union, they are offering free admission in-person to all veterans and active military members on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12. Veterans can also take advantage of a BOGO offer for up to six tickets (three purchased, three free) to make memories with family and friends Nov. 11 and 12.

7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot French Toast Combo & Coffee November 11. Available for dine-in only at participating cafes.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get five free coal fired wings on November 11. Dine-in offer only.

Applebee’s -- Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11. And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Back Yard Burgers -- Free Classic Burger for Veterans and active duty military members. Bring proof of military service.

Bar Louie -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

bb.q Chicken -- Offering 25% off all orders placed by veterans and active duty military in-store on Nov. 11 at participating U.S. locations. A portion of those proceeds will go to Honor Flight Network to bring U.S. veterans to memorials in Washington, D.C. at no charge to the veteran.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s -- Veterans eat free on November 11 at participating locations with the purchase of equal or greater value up to $12.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- On November 11, current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Bob Evans -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. -- Veterans, get 20% off your meal with military ID when you dine in on November 13.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in only.

BurgerFi -- On Veterans Day this year, veterans and active duty military get 20% off their whole order.

Carrabba’s -- Veterans and active-duty military that dine in on November 11 receive an appetizer or dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage with show of military ID.

Charleys Philly Steaks -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on November 11. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chili’s -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese -- On November 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Cicis Pizza -- Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

Circle K -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day November 11 at every location that serves coffee.

Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11.

Denny’s -- On November 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Duffy’s Sports Grill -- Veterans get a free meal on November 11 from 11am to 4pm. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ Donuts -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on November 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on November 11.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill -- Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on November 11 at participating locations and their meal is free. Dine-in only.

Fogo de Chão -- Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50% off their meal on November 11. In addition, each veteran or active-duty guest will receive 10% off food for up to three guests.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 13 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Hard Rock Cafe -- Veterans receive a free Legendary Burger all day long on November 11. Dine-in only.

Hooters -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

House of Blues at Disney Springs -- Save 25% off the total cost of your meal.

Huey Magoo’s -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free 5-piece tender meal when you buy a 5-piece meal and 2 beverages on November 11. Must show military or Veteran ID, or DD-214 form to redeem. Offer valid for in-restaurant orders only. Offer not valid at the UCF Student Union location.

Hurricane Grill and Wings -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary entrée on November 11 from a select menu. Valid in-store at participating locations only.

IHOP -- Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

Insomnia Cookies -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free 6-pack of Classic cookies with any in-store purchase all day on November 11.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice -- All former and active military personnel receive a free small treat on November 11.

Jet’s Pizza -- Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off Detroit-Style Pizzas at menu price with a military ID on November 11. This deal is valid for pick-up orders only, at participating locations.

Joe’s Crab Shack -- Veterans get 20% off when they dine-in on November 13 with a valid ID.

Kona Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off food from November 10 to 13.

Krispy Kreme -- Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

Macaroni Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with military ID on November 11.

McDonald’s -- All veterans and active duty military visiting showing valid ID at participating McDonald’s restaurants will receive a free Breakfast Combo Meal from 6:30am – 10:30am central.

Menchie’s -- Veterans and active-duty military get their first 6 oz of froyo free on November 11 with proof of service.

Metro Diner -- Veterans and active-duty military receive 50% off a meal on November 11.

Miller’s Ale House -- Military members and veterans get 50% off their entrée of choice with proof of service on November 11.

Mission BBQ -- Veterans get a free sandwich on November 11.

Olive Garden -- Free entrée from a special menu. Entrées are served with unlimited soup or house salad and garlic bread sticks. Offer good for Veterans and active duty military; proof of service required.

On The Border -- Veterans and current service members will receive a free Pick-2 Combo Meal. Dine-in only, proof of service required. Participating locations only.

Outback Steakhouse -- Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11.

Perkins -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on November 11 with valid ID.

Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs -- Save 10% off your bill and merchandise purchase.

Red Lobster -- Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.

Red Robin -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in on November 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Rock and Brews -- Veterans and members of the Armed Forces receive a free pulled pork sandwich or Strawberry Fields salad on November 11 with proof of ID. Dine-in only.

Smokey Bones -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with valid ID. Dine-in only.

Smoothie King -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white, and blue smoothies at participating locations on November 11 with a valid ID.

Sonny’s BBQ -- Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pork Big Deal November 11. Go to their Veterans and active-duty military get a Free Pork Big Deal November 11. Go to their registration page to verify your military status and get your coupon. For dine-in and takeout only.

Starbucks -- Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11.

Texas Roadhouse -- At participating locations, veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Please contact your local Texas Roadhouse for variations in this deal.

TGI Fridays -- Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 2pm from a select menu at participating

Tijuana Flats -- Veterans and active-duty military get 50% off all adult entrées on November 11. Must provide a valid ID. Valid for in-store and takeout orders.

TooJay’s -- Veterans get 25% off your meal when you dine in on November 11. Must show ID or proof of service. Applicable to veteran’s meal only.

Twin Peaks -- Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch on November 11 from 11am to 3pm. Dine-in only.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill -- Veteran and active-duty military get a free meal on November 11 with proper ID at participating locations.

Wawa -- Veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members get a free Any Size Hot Coffee on November 11.

Wendy’s -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

White Castle -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal when dining at a participating restaurant on November 11.

WingHouse Bar & Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military who dine-in on November 11 get buy one, get one free boneless wings with proof of service.

Yard House -- Complimentary appetizer for active duty military and Veterans on Veterans Day.