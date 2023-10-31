Here’s where to find a Veterans Day celebration in your neighborhood

This year, Veterans Day is Saturday, November 11. The origin of Veterans Day goes back to 1921, when an unknown World War 1 American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Similar ceremonies took place in in other countries, but they all happened on November 11, to celebrate the ending of World War 1 fighting on November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.; the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was initially known as Armistice Day, and was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

Still to this day, ceremonies take place all over the country to remember and honor our military members and veterans. Here’s a list of events happening throughout Central Florida.

BUNNELL

Veterans Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at the historic Coquina City Hall in Bunnell. For the first time in decades the day’s events will begin with a parade to honor the men and women who bravely served in the country’s military. The parade will travel east on Moody Boulevard and conclude at the Government Services Building where the traditional ceremony will begin. The guest speaker will be be retired United States Army Lt. Colonel Bill May, a Vietnam War veteran and the current Commander of our local DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 86. May is a decorated Vietnam War veteran helicopter pilot, who received the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star among other awards. A picnic lunch for veterans will immediately follow the ceremony at the Government Services Complex for both veterans and their families. There will be 500 meals provided by Woody’s Bar-B-Q. Registration is not required and the meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

CASSELBERRY

Trustco Bank Veteran & Active Duty Run for Freedom 5k:

CELEBRATION

Founders/Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade will step off at 10:30am. The route is begins at Lakeside Park to Founders Park. At 11 a.m., at Founders Park, join us for a community salute to our Celebration veterans and all veterans across this great land.

CLERMONT

Veterans Day Tribute: A special tribute is planned Saturday, Nov. 11 to honor the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States armed forces. A “Veterans Day Tribute” celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a parade along Osceola Street, followed by a tribute program at Clermont’s Highlander Pavilion at Waterfront Park at 11 a.m. The Daughters of the American Revolution will be accepting monetary gifts and personal items for Operation Shoebox. There will 4 boxes for donations of new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots

DELAND

Veterans Day Ceremony: 10:00 AM, Friday, November 10th In the Veterans Park and Gardens Within Bill Dreggors Park at 230 North Stone Street, DeLand. Our military collections in the DeLand Memorial Hospital & Veterans Museum will be shown after the ceremony.

EDGEWATER

Veterans Day Service: Honor our Veterans... We will have a spokesperson on site to answer any questions our Veterans may have regarding benefits! Hot dogs and burgers will be available. Edgewater-NSB Elks Lodge 1557, 820 W Park Ave. Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

KISSIMMEE

Veterans Day Parade: Join us in honoring our heroes at our Veterans Day Parade! This Veterans Day, let’s come together to celebrate and salute the brave men and women who have served our country with unwavering dedication. Saturday, November 11 at 10 a.m. in downtown Kissimmee.

LAKE MARY

Veterans Day Salute: Join local leaders and the Lake Mary Trailblazers at a special event to honor our Veterans and First Responders at Heritage Park. Light refreshments will be served. Thursday, November 9 from 8 to 9 a.m.

MERRITT ISLAND

Veterans Day Ceremony: Taking place Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Brevard Veterans Memorial center at 400 S Sykes Creek Pkwy. Come join us to help celebrate and honor our Veterans. Special ceremony with a Pass in Review to start off the ceremony (all organizations are invited to participate) special guest speakers and guest singer. Many resources will be available for our veterans and their families.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Veterans Day Celebration: Join us for a Veterans Day Celebration! Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 10 am- 2pm. Food Trucks ~ Children’s Activities ~ Vendor Booths ~ Classic Cars. Taking place at Riverside Park, 105 S Riverside Dr.

OCALA

Veterans Day Celebration: Veterans Day will be at the Vet Park from 12:00 P.M. -1:00 P.M. and then in the Clubhouse 1:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 11th. Food will be hotdogs and hamburgers with all the fixings, soda and a cake. BYOB (sides) You can get your tickets at the desk in the Community Center. It is a free event we just need a headcount. Here’s where to RSVP.

OCOEE

21st Annual Veterans Day Ceremony: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center, 125 North Lakeshore Drive. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Yolanda Frazier will be the keynote speaker and has 30 years of service in the United States Army. Ocoee resident Sherri Gladney will sing the National Anthem. The Ocoee Middle School Wind Ensemble will play a medley of songs. The Ocoee Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors and carry a wreath to be set in place at the city’s Memorial Wall and an Ocoee High School Band member will play “Taps”. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

ORLANDO

Orange County Veterans Day Ceremony: Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and the Orange County Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Council will honor our military veterans who bravely served and fought to defend our country with the Orange County’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Orange County Administration Center, located at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue, from 12 to 1 p.m. RSVP for the ceremony by Monday, November 6 here.

Orlando VA Healthcare System Veterans Day Ceremony: Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m. at the new amphitheater located at the back of the Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona. Major General Douglas Metcalf, USAF (Ret.), will be the keynote speaker. General Metcalf retired as the Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, Aeronautical Systems Center, Wright Patterson AFB, OH. culminating his 36-year career serving our country. Parking for the event will be made available in the east and west parking garages, and in any available parking spots located in the south parking lot near the emergency room. Attendees are asked to refrain from parking in the Community Living Center and Domiciliary parking lots. In addition, Golf cart shuttles will be operating to assist with transporting attendees to and from the ground floor of both the east and west parking garages.

City of Orlando 24th Annual Veterans Day Parade: Hosted by News 6′s Trooper Steve and Crystal Moyer, this year’s parade will open with a tribute to those who have fought for our country and defended our freedom, led by Mayor Dyer and local veterans. The parade’s theme will recognize the significant role of military families and transitioning veterans. The opening ceremony will take place at Orange Avenue near Central Blvd. at 11 a.m. The parade follows until 1 p.m., with the route beginning at Robinson Street and Orange Ave, turning left onto Central Blvd., left on Rosalind Ave. and ending at Robinson Street. Following the parade, viewers and participants can continue celebrating and honoring our veterans at the city’s Veterans Day Celebration event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park immediately following the parade. The celebration and veterans’ information fair will feature music, food and fun for the whole family.

Orlando Concert Band’s Free Concert Tribute to Our Veterans: The Orlando Concert Band (OCB), founded by Central Florida musicians in 1989, is a 70-member, select wind ensemble that operates as a 501(c)3, not-for-profit, Florida corporation. For more than 30 years, OCB performances have delighted Central Florida audiences at indoor and outdoor concerts that include appearances on formal concert series and at holiday celebrations, art festivals and other community events and celebrations. They’re putting on a free concert at Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 130 N. Magnolia Ave. on Sunday, 11/12 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Lake Nona’s Home of the Brave: Saturday, November 11 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Lake Nona Town Center, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. The Lake Nona Town Center will transform as we invite veteran-owned businesses, a skydive exhibition by the Patriotic Parachute Team, a ceremony honoring our heroes and so much more. It’s free to attend.

Veterans Salute: Honoring and Remembering Our Alumni Veterans: A signature Veterans Month@UCF event, the annual Veterans Salute will take place at the Veterans Commemorative Site on Memory Mall to honor and remember our Veterans. The 2023 Veterans Salute is hosted by the UCF Office of Military and Student Veteran Success and the UCF Community Veterans History Project, in collaboration with the UCF Air Force and Army ROTC. Thursday, November 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

PALM BAY

Veterans Day Parade: The parade will start at Palm Bay City Hall at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11 and head east on Malabar Road to Emerson Drive. It will then head south on Emerson and end at Copley Street SE. There will be viewing areas for the public in the median of Malabar Road as well as along the sidewalk on the south side of Malabar Rd.

PONCE INLET

Veterans Day Ceremony in Ponce Inlet: Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. at Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park, 4931 S. Peninsula Dr.. The ceremony is free to attend.

SANFORD

2nd Annual VetFest: Wet Spot, is partnering with “One Too Many” to host the 2nd Annual VetFest from 11 am – 6 pm, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, featuring a bike show, live music, two food trucks and more as a fundraiser. “One is Too Many” provides information, support, hope and coping tools for vulnerable and suicidal veterans.

Veterans Day Ceremony: Dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served our nation, join us at Veterans Memorial Park on November 11th as we pay tribute to their sacrifices and celebrate their unwavering commitment. It starts at 10 a.m. at 110 W. Seminole Blvd.

Seminole State College Veterans Day Ceremony: Join us as we honor the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform.Thursday, Nov. 9, 11:00 a.m. Building C on the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus

ST. CLOUD

Veteran’s Day 5k Ruck: Join us at VFW at 915 New York Avenue in Downtown St. Cloud for a 5k ruck march to support our local Veterans. Join us at VFW in Downtown St. Cloud for a 5k ruck march to support our local Veterans. There will be giveaways, food, t-shirts, and a patch. Sign up here.

WILDWOOD

Veterans Day Celebrations: A display will run at City Hall throughout November, featuring names of local men and women who have served in the military. Veterans or their loved ones are invited to submit names, along with branch, location, and dates of service and any honors awarded.

In addition, Wildwood and the local tri-city post of the American Legion will host a golf cart parade on Friday, November 10, 2023. Starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd., it will finish at American Legion Post 18, 401 E. Gulf Atlantic Hwy. A ceremony and lunch will follow.

WINTER GARDEN

American Legions Challenge 22 Walk & Picnic: We are walking a 2.2 Mile Ruck Walk in Winter Garden on Saturday , November 11 to help raise money and awareness for the the 22 veterans we lose to PTS related suicide every day. Join us for Traditional military ceremony, Presentation of Colors, Flag folding ceremony, Musical tributes to the armed forces, The Patriot Guard Riders’ Vietnam and Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) walls will be on display at the event, & the festivities continue with a great family “picnic” day at the park. There will be lots to enjoy so please plan on staying afterward, it is an important aspect of the event! 426 W Plant St, Winter Garden, Fl, 34787 Click here for more information.

WINTER PARK

13th Annual Veterans Day Celebration: At 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 10, the public is invited to visit with organizations that offer resources specifically for veteran needs. At 10 a.m., the official program will begin with musical tributes, anecdotal speakers, presentations of Quilts of Valor, and recognition of veterans according to the various military branches served.. Join us at Shady Park at Hannibal Square, corner of Pennsylvania & New England avenues, Winter Park, FL, 32789, United States

WINTER SPRINGS

Veterans Day Tribute: Please join the City of Winter Springs as we honor our nation’s heroes. This event offers a time to honor our 2023 Hometown Hero and remember veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Saturday, November 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial at Town Center, 1160 FL-434, Winter Springs, FL 32708.