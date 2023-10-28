Stories of hope and survival at 14th annual Walk-n-Roll-a-Thon

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Stories of hope and survival were seen up close Saturday morning as more than two dozen people with life-changing injuries got to walk down the red carpet and showcase their progress.

Many of them are paralyzed, but thanks to a recovery center in Seminole County, they’re staying positive and showing signs of improvement.

News 6 is once again proud to partner with NextStep Orlando for the 14th annual Walk-n-Roll-a-Thon, held this year at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

More than 20 people with life-changing injuries made their way down the red carpet. They’re all living proof that their story does not define them.

19-year-old Rachel Ochlin, of Columbus, Ohio, is choosing happiness and positivity. In October of 2021, she became paralyzed after a crash leaving her homecoming.

“I basically don’t have movement or feeling below my shoulders,” Ohlin said. “It’s just nice meeting other people who are in my same position.”

Her parents and so many others came out to show support.

“It gives us a lot of hope being able to spend time with people who have similar struggles,” Mary Ohlin said.

The event was hosted by NextStep Orlando, a recovery and fitness center that supports people who are paralyzed.

Our very own News 6 anchors Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin were the event emcees.

NextStep Orlando’s founder Liza Riedel said she was inspired to start the center after her daughter became paralyzed from the chest down as a passenger in a crash back in 2007.

“Spinal cord injuries can happen to anybody. Brain injuries, strokes, it does not discriminate,” Riedel said. “It is the first time in 15 years that my daughter feels that she walking.”

And her daughter walking with a smile is in part all thanks to a federal grant where she was able to get two exoskeletons. It’s like a robotic suit that you can see helps people walk.

There was so much support and motivation at an event showcasing hope, progress and the importance of moving forward with a smile, despite your circumstances.

Read more about NextStep Orlando by visiting its website.

