Altamonte Springs woman thanks daughter, paramedics for saving her life

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Bianca “Ocean” Desmore, 49, got an explanation from paramedics of what exactly happened when she went into cardiac arrest at her home.

She said she didn’t remember a thing from the early morning of June 15.

“You were in a particular figuration which is when your whole heart is just flickering so at that point there is no circulation,” Thomas Blum with Seminole County Fire Rescue said.

“OK, finding out,” Desmore said.

Blum was one of the paramedics who responded that morning, but officials said it was her 19-year-old daughter who first gave Desmore CPR and called 911.

“Your daughter was very brave. Very, very, brave, she immediately tried to talk me through it and was telling me exactly what was happening. We were able to get help to you immediately,” dispatcher Zach Kaiser said.

Fire Chief Matt Kinley gave each paramedic and dispatcher who responded that day a lifesaving award certificate on Friday.

He also praised her daughter for taking the right measures minutes before crews arrived.

Desmore was grateful and thanked the dispatcher and paramedics for saving her life but wanted to stress the importance of learning CPR.

“Make sure that you are aware that things are going on and things can happen and learn CPR,” she said.

