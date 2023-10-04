‘Just Heartbroken:’ Altamonte Springs restaurant Chicago Dog & Co closing its doors

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs hot doggery Chicago Dog and Co announced it will close the restaurant for good on Sunday.

The announcement came on the business’s Facebook page on Wednesday, citing the rising costs of doing business.

The statement read in part, “I know it may seem sudden to everyone but for us this decision was many sleepless nights and emotions. We did everything we could think of to muscle through and although our community and customers have been steadfast and loyal, we realistically cannot sustain the insanely rising costs of pretty much everything.”

The business, which is located at 1113 West State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs, said its last day will be Sunday, Oct. 8.

Their post went on to thank employees and customers during the last 2.5 years, asking anyone interested to come out this week and say their goodbyes.

“We’re just heartbroken. To our employees past and present. Thank you thank you thank you. It was a hell of a ride and we could not have done it without you,” their post continued.

In May, Pom Moongauklang, the owner of Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, pleaded with the community to support her businesses after lockdown policies crippled the economy.

John Rivers’ The Coop restaurant and Winter Park’s KOS coffee shop announced they were closing locations due to rising rent costs.

