Altamonte Springs man dies after being shot in road-rage incident on I-4 ramp; reward offered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The 58-year-old Altamonte Springs man who was shot in a road rage incident in Davenport died on Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the I-4 off-ramp to Highway 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kevin Berry was heading to work in Polk County when he was shot.

A witness told deputies a dark-colored two-door car and Berry’s white Dodge truck were driving around each other aggressively. Deputies said the witness reported that the two vehicles were moving back and forth between lanes on the off-ramp and then stopped.

Berry was found on the ground outside his pickup and was taken to a hospital in “grave” condition, deputies said.

The suspected shooter either fled south on Highway 27 or got back onto the interstate, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office officials said that “Berry has been removed from life support and was declared deceased” around 6:25 p.m.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest in this shooting.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw or heard something from 2 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200. You can also remain anonymous and call 800-226-8477.

