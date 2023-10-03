Polk County deputies searching for horse thieves in Frostproof

Two Paint Tennessee Walking horses were stolen in Frostproof on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office says.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. – Someone stole a pair of horses in Frostproof, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find the thieves.

Deputies said someone cut a barbed-wire fence and took two Paint Tennessee Walking horses from a private property on Avon Park Cut-Off Road near East Bereah Road. The horses were taken on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The horses are brown and white in color. One is female, the other is male.

Anyone with information on the horses or the horse thieves can contact Det. Scarborough at Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-534-7205, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

On September 30th between 8:00am and 3:30pm, the two horses in this photo were stolen from private property on Avon Park Cut-Off Road near East Bereah Road in Frostproof.



