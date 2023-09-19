Polk County man struck, killed while walking across US-27

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man was struck and killed early Tuesday on U.S. 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near South Boulevard.

According to an FHP crash report, a 32-year-old Davenport man was trying to cross U.S. 27 when he walked into the path of a vehicle and was struck.

The man died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver, a 24-year-old Winter Haven man, was uninjured, according to the FHP.

