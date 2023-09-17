Crash in Ocoee slows traffic on State Road 429

State Road 429 shuts down in Ocoee after crash.

OCOEE, Fla. – Northbound traffic on State Road 429 was brought to a crawl in Ocoee on Sunday due to a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 24 around 2:12 p.m., reporting the crash resulted in injuries to some degree.

Drivers were advised to use caution as traffic cameras showed cars becoming increasingly backed up along SR-429 in a total northbound roadblock.

Only the rightmost lane remained blocked at the time of this report

No other details have been shared or confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

