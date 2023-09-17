Woman accused of DUI in crash that critically injured infant, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman from Cocoa was arrested at the scene of a crash in Titusville on Wednesday that sent an infant to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of S Park Avenue and Brittany Way, police said.

25-year-old Brittany Hamilton had driven a Scion that crashed with a Mitsubishi, both vehicles noted to be disabled and left with heavy front-end damage upon officers’ arrival. In the Mitsubishi had been two females and a small infant of less than 1 year old, the latter of whom suffered serious injuries in the crash, police said. All three occupants of the Mitsubishi were hospitalized, the infant in critical condition at last check, according to Hamilton’s probable cause affidavit. The reporting officer relayed fire rescue’s statements that the child’s condition was worsening at the time.

The officer told Hamilton — who had been cleared of injuries by other first responders — that the crash investigation was over and it was now time for an investigation to begin over possible driving under the influence.

Hamilton told the officer that she was coming from a friend’s house and had only drunk one shot of vodka two hours prior, the report states. The officer noted Brittany’s allegedly glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an alcoholic odor that became more intense as she spoke, adding she swayed while standing, sat down at one point and needed assistance walking to a safe place to conduct field sobriety exercises. Once there, however, Hamilton reportedly refused to participate in the exercises and further refused to submit a chemical test of her breath. A warrant has since been written for her blood, which was collected, police said.

She was arrested to face charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI with property damage, booking records show. Hamilton was transferred to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and was given a $30,000 bond amount before being approved for pre-trial release Thursday on conditions that she not possess or use alcohol or illegal drugs and that she report back for drug testing.

Hamilton is due back in court Oct. 19.

