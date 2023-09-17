TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Edgewater Drive near Forest City Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash Sunday morning in Orange County prompted all lanes of Edgewater Drive to be shut down not far from Lake Fairview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrived at around 6 a.m. to where Edgewater Drive meets Hambleton Avenue, just several hundred feet southeast from Edgewater’s busy intersection with Forest City Road / John Young Parkway.

No other information has been shared at the time of this report.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: