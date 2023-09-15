Bicyclist struck by side mirror, run over and killed by 2nd SUV in Flagler, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year-old Palm Coast man was struck by one SUV and run over and killed by another Friday morning while riding a bicycle in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 7 a.m. on County Road 302, east of County Road 15.

The FHP said the first SUV, driven by a 62-year-old Bunnell woman, was westbound on C.R. 302 when the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror struck the bicyclist, who was traveling ahead of her on the road.

The collision caused the bicyclist to fall onto the road, and he was then struck by the second SUV, driven by a 34-year-old Bunnell woman, according to an FHP crash report.

The man suffered fatal injuries, the FHP said.

The drivers of the SUVs were not injured.

The FHP crash report stated the the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and did not have any illumination devices on his bike. Fog was present in the area at the time of the crash, troopers said.

