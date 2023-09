(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality involving a vehicle near UCF, but not much information is known.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. along Alafaya Trial near Central Florida Boulevard, just south of University Boulevard.

There is a roadblock because of the incident.

Troopers are still investigating. We are working to get more information.

No other information is known at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: