Crystal River man killed in crash with semitruck in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Crystal River man died early Thursday in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. at State Road 471′s intersection with County Road 476, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the Crystal River man was driving a pickup truck east on C.R. 476 as the semitruck — driven by a 63-year-old Coleman man — traveled north on SR-471.

At the intersection, the pickup failed to yield to the semitruck and collided with its undercarriage, troopers said.

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

No further details were shared.

