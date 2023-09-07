WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol visits Poinciana, discusses recent fatal crash

POINCIANA, Fla. – The community of Poinciana is located in the south and central zones of Osceola County. It is not a city, but in some cases, it’s larger than most in our area.

I grew up in this community and went to Poinciana High School.

Over the years, absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to traffic conditions, and this community is pretty much locked in when it comes to roadway infrastructure.

There are very few ways in and few ways out, leading to large traffic backups and a high number of aggressive drivers.

Some would argue that a news personality should not make a comment about aggressive drivers within a community if they have no knowledge on the subject. However, growing up here and being a Florida state trooper assigned there for many years, it’s some of the worst I have seen.

Recently, there was a tragic crash, resulting in four fatalities. Three children and a woman were killed at the hands of a 15-year-old driver, according to authorities.

The community is obviously upset and looking for results. There is no way of finding hard answers when something like this happens, but we can start a conversation and maybe, just maybe, prevent this from happening again.

Join me Thursday as Trooper Steve On Patrol visits the community of Poinciana.