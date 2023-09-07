Calls grow for safety improvements in Poinciana after crash killed 4

Calls for safety improvements in a Poinciana neighborhood after a crash this weekend that killed four people, including three children, are getting a boost from an Osceola County commissioner.

POINCIANA, Fla. – Calls for safety improvements in a Poinciana neighborhood after a crash this weekend that killed four people, including three children, are getting a boost from an Osceola County commissioner.

Commissioner Brandon Arrington told News 6 in an email that he will speak with transportation officials on Thursday to find ways to improve safety at the intersection of San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old with a learner’s permit failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the family’s vehicle. Troopers said the three children killed were ages 1, 9, and 11. Their 50-year-old grandmother died from her injuries however, her husband and the children’s grandfather is still in the hospital after suffering serious injuries.

A memorial at the crash scene continues to grow larger.

Willie Amzoe was with his mother on Wednesday honoring his two classmates at the site.

“Devastating and sad,” the boy said of the loss. “Walking, we see cars coming down the road very fast. Like we were over there walking, and a car will just come very fast, and so we have to back up.”

Amzoe’s mother, Ava Anderson said it’s difficult explaining the loss.

“My son knew them, played with them, so it’s devastating,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the intersection of San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue in Poinciana has long been a concern of hers.

“I would say that it’s very busy. Always congested. The cars don’t stop. They mainly just slow down and keep going, whether they see someone in the crosswalk or not,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said it’s difficult for the 15-year-old’s family as well.

“We don’t want to see another loss again. Another mother on both sides,” Anderson said. “I would say now it’s an important time and we need to take care of this right away, immediately.”

