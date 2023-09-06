Woman fired gun at school bus in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman fired a gun at a stopped school bus in Brevard County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Titusville police.
Police said around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired from a parked vehicle at the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.
According to a news release, a woman in a vehicle shot a handgun at a stopped Brevard County school bus just after students were dropped off.
Investigators said there were no injuries.
Police did not identify the woman or say whether she was in custody.
