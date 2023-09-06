89º
Woman fired gun at school bus in Titusville, police say

Incident happened at intersection of Sisson Road, Little League Lane

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Titusville police (File) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman fired a gun at a stopped school bus in Brevard County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Titusville police.

Police said around 4:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired from a parked vehicle at the intersection of Sisson Road and Little League Lane.

According to a news release, a woman in a vehicle shot a handgun at a stopped Brevard County school bus just after students were dropped off.

Investigators said there were no injuries.

Police did not identify the woman or say whether she was in custody.

