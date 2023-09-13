FHP asks for help in investigating Lake County hit-and-run crash

The Trooper investigating this crash found a car part on the scene for a vehicle that could be possibly involved in this crash that is consistent with a Kia Soul between the years of 2014 – 2018,

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for information about a vehicle that may be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured in July.

Troopers said the bicyclist was headed east on Wolf Branch Road in Sorrento, approaching County Road 437 around 4:45 a.m. on July 26 when a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene.

According to a news release, the bicyclist, a 59-year-old Sorrento man, was seriously injured.

The Trooper investigating the crash found a car part at the scene for a vehicle that could be possibly involved in the crash, the FHP announced.

The Trooper investigating this crash found a car part on the scene for a vehicle that could be possibly involved in this crash that is consistent with a Kia Soul between the years of 2014 – 2018, (Florida Highway Patrol)

The car part was a piece of the front headlight assembly from a vehicle that may be white in color. The evidence is consistent with a Kia Soul between the years of 2014–2018, troopers said.

The suspect vehicle should have damage to the front right, according to the report.

According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on Wolf Branch Road approaching Stone Meadow Court directly behind the bicyclist that was traveling eastbound on Wolf Branch Road along the edge of the roadway, approaching Stone Meadow Court.

Troopers said the bicyclist was equipped with the proper bicycle lighting with a flashing indicator and wearing a reflective vest at the time.

The suspect’s vehicle failed to slow for the bicyclist that was in front and as a result, collided with the rear of the bike. The crash caused the bicyclist to be redirected to the south shoulder and overturn, according to the FHP.

According to the report, the suspect then left the scene, traveling eastbound on Wolf Branch Road.

Any mechanics or auto body shops that may have repaired a vehicle matching the above vehicle description is asked to contact FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213. If they would like to remain anonymous then they can contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is an active criminal investigation, troopers said.

