Ocala woman dies after head-on crash in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 89-year-old Dunnellon man suffered a possible medical episode while driving an SUV through Marion County early Friday, veering into the direct path of an Ocala woman who would die as a result of the head-on crash that came next, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on State Road 200, south of County Road 484, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling south as the 43-year-old woman traveled north. Both of them were driving SUVs that collided head-on after the man’s vehicle veered into the direct path of the woman’s, troopers said.

The collision sent both vehicles spinning, leaving the woman’s SUV at rest in the west grass shoulder and the man’s obstructing the northbound lane, the report states.

Both drivers were hospitalized, with the man listed in critical condition at last check and the woman pronounced dead within the hour, according to FHP. Troopers believe they were both wearing seat belts in the crash.

No other information was shared.

