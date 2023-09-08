Osceola County plans safety measures in Poinciana after fatal crash

The intersection of Laurel and San Miguel in Poinciana, where four people were killed on Sunday.

POINCIANA, Fla. – Osceola County is planning to make changes to the intersection in Poinciana where four people, including three children, were killed in a fatal crash last weekend.

The county released details Thursday night about plans to take safety measures at the intersection of San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue, with an eye toward installing a four-way stop there.

The county said activity at that intersection could start as soon as next week.

The county said it also will conduct evaluations of other intersections, looking at traffic flow, visibility and “other factors.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Paramount is the well-being of residents in the wake of this unfortunate event,” the county said in its statement.

Calls have been growing all week for safety changes on Poinciana roadways in the wake of the crash Sunday.

Sabrina Hernandez says she lost her children — 11-year-old Miley Cruz, 9-year-old Marvin Cruz, 1-year-old Anayari Hernandez — and 50-year-old mother Trinidad Hernandez. Her father also suffered serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 15-year-old driver who crashed into the family’s Honda HR-V did not have a learner’s permit. According to their initial report, there were also no other licensed drivers in the car with him. Three other teens suffered minor injuries.

Residents in the area say speeding is a constant problem in the area. Hernandez told News 6 earlier this week that there isn’t enough enforcement of traffic laws in the area.

“Are we not worth it in Poinciana? Do we count at all? What is the difference that you can go into another town and there’s cops everywhere?” she said.

County Commissioner Brandon Arrington told News 6 he planned to talk to transportation officials Thursday about finding solutions.

On Thursday, News 6′s Trooper Steve Montiero, who grew up in the Poinciana area and patrol the area with the Florida Highway Patrol, checked out the intersection in his latest “Trooper Steve on Patrol” segment.

Montiero said the large residential area has few ways in and few ways out, leading to large traffic backups and a high number of aggressive drivers.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: