1 dead, 1 badly hurt after pickup truck strikes bikes on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was seriously injured Thursday after they were struck by a pickup truck while riding bicycles along U.S. 1 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m., north of County Road 2002, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the two bicyclists — a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both of Ormond Beach — were not far from each other in the southbound bike lane when they were hit by the front of a pickup truck that had crossed over the solid white line.

The pickup came to final rest on the outside shoulder while the woman’s bicycle ended up in the wood line and the man’s bike was left in the outside lane, troopers said.

The pickup driver, a 32-year-old Ormond Beach man, was not injured, the FHP said.

Neither of the bicyclists were wearing helmets, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

