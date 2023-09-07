Yes, you can have another state’s license plate on your car in Florida. Here’s what to know

In Florida, here are the rules about license plates on your cars.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday was asked, “Can I place an out-of-state license plate on the front of my vehicle registered in Florida?”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The state of Florida does not require an identical license plate on both the front and rear of your vehicle.

“If you have a vehicle registered in Florida, you are only required to have a single license plate located at the back of your vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “If you place some sort of plate at the front of your car, this would be totally up to you.”

Trooper Steve said law enforcement officers would not identify your vehicle from a license plate at the front since the law does not require it.

“So yes, you would be able to place your vanity or custom plate in the front of your vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “Something I have seen a lot that I would like to address is the customization of your issued Florida license plate. At no point is a driver allowed to recolor, place any type of vinyl coloring or stickers on their issued license plate.”

Be safe out there.

[VIDEO BELOW: Is it legal to drive barefoot in Florida?]