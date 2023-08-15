Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to put your registration sticker on the outside of your license plate cover?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Tuesday, Trooper Steve was asked by Howard, “Is it legal to put your registration sticker on the outside of your license plate cover?”

“Well, I don’t think Howard realizes he’s admitting to another traffic violation,” he said.

Trooper Steve said under no circumstance is a driver allowed to cover their license plate with either a clear or tinted cover.

“A lot of drivers do this and don’t realize they are breaking the law. So in return, you would not be allowed to stick your registration sticker on a cover that is not allowed on your license plate,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve also has another reminder for drivers.

“While we are addressing license plates, here is a reminder that there is no contest for collecting your registration stickers and placing them in the empty locations on your license plate,” he said. “Florida statute 320.08056(8)(a) indicates very clearly. The validation sticker shall be placed on the upper right corner of the license plate. The license plate and validation sticker shall be issued based on the applicants appropriate renewal.”

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

