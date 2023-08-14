WATCH LIVE at 8:15 a.m.: Trooper Steve chats with Volusia County school crossing guard

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There are so many elements to ensuring student safety. One of the elements that does not get a lot of attention is our school crossing guards.

If you think about it, these individuals are putting themselves directly in the roadway, so that your student can have that extra level of confidence when crossing the road to get to school.

These individuals have such a diverse background, from people wanting to serve after retirement to others simply just wanting to be involved in the community.

As a law enforcement officer, I’ve had so many amazing opportunities to interact with a variety of crossing guards. We have shared many moments in the tough Florida weather both before and after school, and I’m not sure just what it is, but they’ve always got a smile.

Today’s Trooper Steve On Patrol brings us back into Volusia County where I will be welcoming a school crossing guard into Results-1 for a little early morning conversation.

