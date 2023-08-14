81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 8:15 a.m.: Trooper Steve chats with Volusia County school crossing guard

Watch live at the top of this story

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, On Patrol, Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There are so many elements to ensuring student safety. One of the elements that does not get a lot of attention is our school crossing guards.

If you think about it, these individuals are putting themselves directly in the roadway, so that your student can have that extra level of confidence when crossing the road to get to school.

These individuals have such a diverse background, from people wanting to serve after retirement to others simply just wanting to be involved in the community.

As a law enforcement officer, I’ve had so many amazing opportunities to interact with a variety of crossing guards. We have shared many moments in the tough Florida weather both before and after school, and I’m not sure just what it is, but they’ve always got a smile.

Today’s Trooper Steve On Patrol brings us back into Volusia County where I will be welcoming a school crossing guard into Results-1 for a little early morning conversation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email