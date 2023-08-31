Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to skateboard in the road?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday, “Can I ride a skateboard in the road?”

He remarked it was the first question he’s received that references skateboarding.

“If you are a person who utilizes a skateboard for transportation, the biggest thing I can recommend is to please make sure you are wearing all your safety equipment,” he said.

According to Trooper Steve, you’re still considered a pedestrian even when using a skateboard, so you wouldn’t fall under any of the same laws that cover bicyclists, for example.

“This means a skateboarder would not be allowed to operate their skateboard on the roadway or within a bicycle-only travel lane,” he said.

So, the sidewalk would be the only area permitted for skateboarders, and they would be required to yield right of way to any pedestrian on the sidewalk, too.

“While I have your attention, let me remind you that pedestrians, bicyclists and even skateboarders are obligated to obey traffic laws that are controlling their path of travel. Meaning, a bicyclist out on the roadway would be required to obey all rules that vehicles are required to, a skateboarder on a sidewalk would not be able to simply cross the road as they see fit; they would be required to yield right of way and obey any traffic signals present,” he said.

