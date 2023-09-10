Pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Sunday in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Kissimmee-Vineland Road and LBV Factory Stores Drive, involving one vehicle and one pedestrian, troopers said.

No further details were shared regarding the circumstances leading up to the wreck.

A roadblock was established in the southbound lanes of Kissimmee-Vineland Road as the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story, check back here for the latest updates.

