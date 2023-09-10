1 killed in single-vehicle crash near Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Sunday near Orlando left one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:33 a.m. on 19th Street at Westmoreland Drive, troopers said.

The person who died was an occupant of the crashed vehicle, but the sequence of events that led up to the wreck is still under investigation, according to a preliminary report.

A roadblock was established on 19th Street, west of Westmoreland Drive, that remained in place at the time of this report.

No other information was shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

