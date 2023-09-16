TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County forced the closure of all southbound lanes near Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to the area of mile marker 207, between State Road 528 and Port St. John Parkway.
Traffic cameras at the scene show all southbound traffic being directed off of the interstate, a complete roadblock.
No other details have been shared.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
