TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 95 in Brevard County

Crash reported at mile marker 207

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Fatal crash shuts down Interstate 95 in Brevard County (FDOT)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Saturday on Interstate 95 in Brevard County forced the closure of all southbound lanes near Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to the area of mile marker 207, between State Road 528 and Port St. John Parkway.

Traffic cameras at the scene show all southbound traffic being directed off of the interstate, a complete roadblock.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

