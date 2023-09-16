Fatal head-on crash shuts down State Road 46 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash in Sorrento has shut down State Road 46 in both directions.

Two vehicles collided head-on on State Road 46 near Wekiva Pine Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of one vehicle, a 42-year-old man from Umatilla, died at the hospital, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still on the scene and investigating.

State Road 46 is closed from County Road 46A to Osprey Hammock Trail.

Lake County Traffic Alert:

State Road 46 is currently blocked for both directions from County Road 46A to Osprey Hammock Trail due to a fatal crash. Troopers are on-scene investigating. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qliYHXbXWj — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) September 16, 2023

