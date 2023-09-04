80º
Deputies searching for missing, endangered Lake County man

The man, only identified as Mr. Hamilton, last seen at his residence in Leesburg

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Mr. Hamilton last seen at his residence in Leesburg (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man, according to a news release.

Deputies said the man, only identified as Mr. Hamilton, was last seen at his residence in Leesburg.

According to the release, Hamilton left a note that “places his well-being in question.”

Anyone with information regarding the location of Mr. Hamilton is asked to contact Detective Haus at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or the LCSO communication center at 352-343-2101.

