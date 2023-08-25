Lake County deputies search for missing woman with ‘intellectual disability’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies announced that they are searching for a missing woman who ran away from a behavioral care center earlier this week.

Deputies said 21-year-old Lesley Perez ran away on foot from LifeStream Behavioral Center, located at 2020 Tally Road in Leesburg.

Perez, who suffers from an “intellectual disability,” was last seen wearing a sports bra, shorts and no shoes, deputies added.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9592.

