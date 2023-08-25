81º
Lake County deputies search for missing woman with ‘intellectual disability’

Lesley Perez, 21, ran away from LifeStream Behavioral Center earlier this week, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Lesley Perez, 21 (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies announced that they are searching for a missing woman who ran away from a behavioral care center earlier this week.

Deputies said 21-year-old Lesley Perez ran away on foot from LifeStream Behavioral Center, located at 2020 Tally Road in Leesburg.

Perez, who suffers from an “intellectual disability,” was last seen wearing a sports bra, shorts and no shoes, deputies added.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9592.

