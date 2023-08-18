$5K reward offered after tiny home taken from Lake County lot

$5K reward offered after tiny home taken from Leesburg lot.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is being offered for the return of a tiny home Lake County deputies say was stolen in July.

A $5,000 reward was put up after the theft at a property along Emeralda Island Road, northeast of Leesburg, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was storing the tiny home there with permission of the property owner. The victim then found the home was missing when they were asked to remove it.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The home itself was stolen on July 21, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads.

Anyone with knowledge of the home’s whereabouts should call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: