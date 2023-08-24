Lake County deputies search for missing woman thought to be in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman has been reported missing out of Bassville Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sara Owens was last seen at a home in that area, deputies said. She had texted her mother that she was going to Eustis, but no contact had been made with her since then, according to the sheriff’s office.

Owens is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Deputies described Owens as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective VanBuskirk at 352-343-9529 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

