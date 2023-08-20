Orlando police looking for missing 19-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old man, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Alijah Alexander Fort was last reported in the area of Universal Boulevard and Carrier Drive in Orlando.

Fort is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, according to a news release.

It was not stated when Fort was last seen and the clothing he was wearing was not known.

If you Fort or know where he is please call OPD at 321-235-5300 or by calling 911.

MISSING: Alijah Alexander Fort (19y, 5’5, 135 lbs. unknown clothing) was last reported in the area of Universal Blvd & Carrier Dr. His grandmother reported him missing today & is worried for his wellbeing. If you see him or know where he is please call OPD at 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/1J2vW6OruS — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 20, 2023

