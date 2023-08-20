82º
Local News

Orlando police looking for missing 19-year-old man

Alijah Alexander Fort last reported in area of Universal Boulevard, Carrier Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Missing
Alijah Alexander Fort (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old man, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Alijah Alexander Fort was last reported in the area of Universal Boulevard and Carrier Drive in Orlando.

Fort is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, according to a news release.

It was not stated when Fort was last seen and the clothing he was wearing was not known.

If you Fort or know where he is please call OPD at 321-235-5300 or by calling 911.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

