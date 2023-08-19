91º
Join Insider

Local News

Second Orlando officer leaves hospital after being shot

Other officer was released from Orlando Health on Aug. 8

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, 2 Orlando Officers Shot
Orlando Police Department (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was released from the hospital about two weeks after they and another officer were shot by a murder suspect they’d pulled over downtown, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Making the announcement through social media, the department stated it was grateful for the medical professionals at Orlando Health who treated both critically wounded officers back to good health.

The first officer to get out of the hospital was released on Aug. 8, according to the department. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

[TRENDING: Category 6 hurricane? Viral TikTok video claims massive storm to ‘destroy’ Florida. Here are the facts | Man faces murder charge in death of Orange County inmate, sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Both officers were shot around 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Washington Street and Garland Avenue by Daton Viel, 28, who was wanted for homicide out of Miami at the time of the traffic stop.

The shooting sparked an hours-long manhunt for Viel. The gunman was later found at a Holiday Inn on Caravan Court in Orange County’s tourist district, according to police.

Viel barricaded himself in a room at the hotel, but he was later shot and killed by SWAT officers, investigators said.

The department has said it will not be releasing the names of the officers who were shot, citing Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to withhold their names in public records.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email