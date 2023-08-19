Second Orlando officer leaves hospital after being shot

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer was released from the hospital about two weeks after they and another officer were shot by a murder suspect they’d pulled over downtown, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Making the announcement through social media, the department stated it was grateful for the medical professionals at Orlando Health who treated both critically wounded officers back to good health.

The first officer to get out of the hospital was released on Aug. 8, according to the department. They are both expected to make a full recovery.

Both officers were shot around 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Washington Street and Garland Avenue by Daton Viel, 28, who was wanted for homicide out of Miami at the time of the traffic stop.

The shooting sparked an hours-long manhunt for Viel. The gunman was later found at a Holiday Inn on Caravan Court in Orange County’s tourist district, according to police.

Viel barricaded himself in a room at the hotel, but he was later shot and killed by SWAT officers, investigators said.

The department has said it will not be releasing the names of the officers who were shot, citing Marsy’s Law, which allows victims of crimes to withhold their names in public records.

