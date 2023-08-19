What do you think? Orlando asks residents for feedback on ‘Under-I’ project

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando is asking residents for feedback on its Under-I project.

The city’s I-4 Ultimate construction project rebuilt interstate bridges going through downtown Orlando, with the rebuilt bridges being higher and wider than before, city officials explained.

Due to this, there are now “new and unique spaces” below Interstate 4 between Church Street and Washington Street — an area that is collectively referred to by the city as “Under-I.”

“This public placemaking effort has the potential to unite the downtown area and its adjacent sports, arts and entertainment districts through development of a unique public space that will catalyze economic opportunities and become an iconic destination in the Orlando region,” the city’s website reads.

On its Downtown Orlando social media page, the city urged residents to fill out a survey about what features they’d like to see in this space.

To ensure Under-I is developed with residents in mind, we are looking for feedback on what features you believe are most important to be incorporated into this space.



The survey asks questions about issues like greenery, transportation options and bike paths, with respondents able to rate the importance of those features on a scale of 1-10.

The survey is also available to the entirety of the Orlando community, including those who work in, live at or visit the downtown area.

To take the survey, click here.

