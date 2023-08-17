More moving walkways, higher parking rates approved at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travelers at Orlando International Airport could soon be doing a bit less walking, but they’ll be paying more to park.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board voted on these issues at a meeting Wednesday, approving an $831.6 million preliminary budget for MCO — as well as a $5.7 million budget for Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) — and awarding a contract to TK Elevator Corporation to retrofit Terminal C with moving walkways in response to feedback from winded passengers.

The estimated cost for the walkway is a not-to-exceed amount of $1,174,500. The “pitless” system would be raised about a foot off of the ground and run from the TSA checkpoint area to Palm Court, constructed in a way that avoids destroying the floor beneath it.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Board members also approved the following daily parking rates, set to take effect Oct. 1:

Garages A, B and C — $24 (up from $19)

Valet — $35 (up from $25)

Surface lots — $20

Economy lots — $14 (up from $10)

Reserved parking — $32

MCO’s new preliminary budget shows a $148 million increase over that of FY2023, yet the average cost per enplaned passenger would be 8.7% lower than last year, what the board agreed was competitive among other large hub airports.

In the short term, the Orlando City Council is expected to conduct a public hearing on MCO and ORL’s preliminary budgets before returning them to the GOAA for final approval.

Read more from the GOAA.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: