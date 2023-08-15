Orlando airport to vote on installing first Terminal C moving walkway

The Orlando International Airport is getting closer to easing the long trek through the dazzling and cavernous newly-opened Terminal C.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport is getting closer to easing the long trek through the dazzling and cavernous newly-opened Terminal C.

Wednesday afternoon, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) board members will vote on a plan to install a special type of moving walkway in one section of the new terminal, according to the board meeting agenda.

Terminal C’s first moving walkway would run from the TSA checkpoint area to Palm Court.

News 6 was the first to report on the airport’s budgetary decision to leave out the moving walkways in Terminal C during the construction phase and then, after completion last September, complaints from passengers about the half-mile walk end-to-end through the terminal.

MCO CEO Kevin Thibault told News 6 Terminal C’s hallways were narrowed by 10 feet and planned moving walkways were deleted to keep construction costs for the $2.8 billion terminal on budget. That decision eliminated the possibility of installing conventional moving walkways because those require a wider hallway.

Thibault said “pitless” moving walkways are the likely solution.

Frankfurt International Airport in Germany has several pitless moving walkways. They are purposefully raised roughly one foot off the ground with an on and off-ramp to allow people to step up onto and then down off the conveyor belt. The incline and decline are so slight that getting on and off, even with luggage, is not an issue.

The major advantage of the raised walkway is it allows a retrofit into a hallway that is too narrow for a conventional walkway and allows the existing floor to remain intact. The pitless walkway is placed on top of the existing floor and does not require a pit below it.

Retrofitting the raised pitless walkway into Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport would mean the shiny new concrete floors will be untouched instead of gutted.

The pitless walkways in Frankfurt are made by TK Elevator (formerly ThyssenKrupp), the same company that GOAA executive board members will vote Wednesday to hire for installation, according to the meeting agenda.

“Project V-S00038 has been established for the Terminal C Level 2 Moving Walkways. The Aviation Authority will purchase and provide, as Owner-Furnished Materials (OFM) equipment, the moving walkways, ancillary equipment, accessories and other requirements for the project. Installation of this OFM equipment will be completed by TK Elevator Corporation, the 23-690-OEC selected vendor, and will be required to closely coordinate with the selected V-S00038 continuing vertical contractor.” GOAA meeting agenda

The estimated cost is a not-to-exceed amount of $1,174,500.

TK Elevator’s pitless walkways are shown in airports and train stations around the world on TK Elevator’s website.

The MCO airport construction committee is recommending the board vote to approve awarding the moving walkway contract.

