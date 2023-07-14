Mears Connect, Sunshine Flyer merge service from Disney World to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Florida’s top tourist transportation services have announced the decision to merge efforts shuttling guests between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World resorts, presenting “Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine.”

Shuttle service companies the Sunshine Flyer and Mears Connect may have been competitors in the past, but they have always shared the same goals, according to Rebecca Horton, chief operating officer of Mears Connect.

“By merging operations, sharing ideas, expanding services, collaborating on what’s best for the guest, we believe we can provide an even better guest experience,” Horton said.

Mark Sherman, general manager of the Sunshine Flyer, said he hopes that as partners, they will be able to provide even more features and benefits to guests visiting Walt Disney World.

Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine is the only 24-hour shuttle service for arrivals and departures at all terminals of MCO, according to a news release.

The brand new service will begin operations on Aug. 1.

