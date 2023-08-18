$5K reward offered over person of interest in Orlando ‘suspicious death’ case

The person of interest was seen on video in the passenger seat of a vehicle, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police detectives are looking for a person of interest in a homicide case from earlier this year, the department announced Friday.

Last month, police said they were investigating a “suspicious death” after finding the body of a man at the scene of a crash near Summerlin Avenue and Palmer Street on July 8.

According to police, the man had suffered “injuries not consistent with the crash.”

Now, detectives said that they are investigating the case as a homicide, and they are trying to find a person of interest related to it.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Police said that the person of interest was spotted in a video in the passenger seat of a vehicle, though detectives haven’t yet been able to identify him.

Person of interest in July 8 homicide case (Orlando Police Department)

However, police added that the person of interest was with the victim in downtown Orlando that morning between 7:15 a.m. and 7:25 a.m.

Police also provided the following map, stating that the victim had been traveling on the indicated streets on the morning of July 8.

Police said the victim was traveling on the outlined streets on the morning of July 8. (Orlando Police Department)

Anyone with information on the person of interest, including his identity or whereabouts, is urged to contact Orlando police at 911 or to call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Tips provided to Crimeline could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: