Orlando police investigating suspicious death after responding to crash

Man found dead at Summerlin Avenue, Palmer Street, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a “suspicious death” after responding to a vehicle crash Monday.

Officers said they were dispatched to Summerlin Avenue and Palmer Street in reference to a crash. According to police, they then found a man dead at the scene “with injuries not consistent with a crash.”

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call police at 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

No other details, including any information on the victim or his cause of death, have been provided at this time.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

