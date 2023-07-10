Orlando police investigating suspicious death after responding to crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a “suspicious death” after responding to a vehicle crash Monday.

Officers said they were dispatched to Summerlin Avenue and Palmer Street in reference to a crash. According to police, they then found a man dead at the scene “with injuries not consistent with a crash.”

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call police at 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

No other details, including any information on the victim or his cause of death, have been provided at this time.

