AEW wrestler Daniel ‘Cash’ Wheeler arrested in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – All Elite Wrestling star Daniel “Cash” Wheeler was arrested in Orlando on Thursday after he flashed a gun during a road rage incident, according to prosecutors.

Wheeler, 36, made his first appearance before a judge on Friday morning.

According to Wheeler’s attorney, the wrestler surrendered to police Thursday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant arrest affidavit does not provide any details on what happened during the incident from which the charges against Wheeler stem. Prosecutors only called it a road rage incident.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Because Wheeler has no previous criminal history, prosecutors agreed to a bond of $2,500. Wheeler is also not allowed to have a weapon and cannot have any contact with the victims.

Wheeler faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Wheeler wrestlers under the name “Cash Wheeler” in the Jacksonville-based AEW where he is currently one-half of the tag team championship duo FTR.

AEW released a statement following Wheeler’s arrest. It reads:

AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities. AEW

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: