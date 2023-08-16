WWE Hall of Famer Tamara ‘Sunny’ Sytch pleads no contest in deadly Volusia County crash trial

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer pleaded no contest Wednesday, months after a crash that killed a 75-year-old man in Daytona Beach.

Tamara ‘Sunny’ Sytch is now set to be sentenced on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m., according to court documents. She faced charges including DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

A no-contest plea means that she does not admit guilt for the crash, but she may be sentenced as though she had.

Sytch was arrested in May 2022, following a crash in March of that year that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach.

At the time of the crash, police said Sytch’s blood alcohol content was three and a half times the legal limit.

Sytch has faced several DUI charges prior to this one, mostly in the northeast, and she has served several lengthy sentences in jail, according to News 6 partner WJXT. The family of the 75-year-old victim in the 2022 case has also filed a civil suit against Sytch.

Sytch performed in the WWE in the 90s under the ring name Sunny. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

