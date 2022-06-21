Lawyer of former WWE star Tamara Sytch files motion to withdraw counsel

Tamara Sytch was arrested on May 6 after Ormond Beach police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.280 — three and a half times over the legal limit.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing former WWE star Tamara “Sunny” Sytch filed a motion last week to withdraw his counsel in her DUI fatal crash case.

Steven deLaroche asked the court in a motion filed Thursday to allow him to withdraw representation because “an impasse has been reached in the handling of the case.”

Sytch, 49, was arrested on May 6 after Ormond Beach police said her blood-alcohol level was 0.280 — three and a half times over the legal limit — after a crash that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75.

After Sytch was arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, she was released on bond the following afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. However, a judge revoked her bond after Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger said in court that Sytch has “consistently” shown she is going to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated.

“And not just have a low intoxication level,” said Terwilleger. “Each of the documents the court has, as well as the testimony of her today, is that we’re looking at almost four times the legal limit.”

Judge Karen Foxman agreed with the prosecution and granted their motion. She cited a pattern of arrests while explaining her decision-making.

Sytch faces charges of DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property, records show.

A hearing for the motion has been set for June 30 at 9 a.m.