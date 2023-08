Anastasia Leonard was last seen Wednesday, Aug. 23.

DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Deputies say Anastasia Leonard, a University High School student, left her home in DeBary and hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff’s office provided a picture of Leonard but offered no other details.

If you see her, call the sheriff’s office communications center at 386-248-1777.

